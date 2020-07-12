72 Apartments for rent in Florence, KY with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Union
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Results within 1 mile of Florence
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
8814 Woodridge Drive
8814 Woodridge Drive, Oakbrook, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Florence. Newer roof and appliances, gas fireplace. Hard woods, freshly painted throughout. Updated kitchen cabinets, new refrigerator. 3 finished levels with a possible bedroom in the basement.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Union
2044 Holderness Drive
2044 Holderness Drive, Union, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4400 sqft
For Lease in the Hempsteade Community, Very Nice 4,400 SqFt Home located on a Culdesac Street, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Finished Lower Level features a Large Family room with Wet Bar & additional room can be used as a 5th Bedroom or Office, Garage Holds
Results within 5 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Burlington
South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$975
1385 sqft
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Burlington
2671 Paragon Mill Drive
2671 Paragon Mill Dr, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome to this 1 year new Kimbell plan by Fischer Homes in the active community of Paragon Mill. Open concept layout with a huge great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sinks and counter bar.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Plus Heights
357 Jerlou Lane
357 Jerlou Lane, Edgewood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2800 sqft
Available FOR LEASE in September! Lovely Edgewood-Location Location! Spacious 12-room all brick 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street w/large, flat, fenced backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
95 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
Dina Terrace
3801 Dina Ter, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$739
819 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dina Terrace in Cheviot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,167
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
City Guide for Florence, KY

Sure, the welcome sign on the city’s water tower may say “Florence, Y’all” but don’t let the cheerfulness and welcoming attitude fool you…Florence is actually….oh, who are we kidding? Florence, Kentucky is that charming and friendly. The second largest city in Northern Kentucky, Florence plays hometown to about 30,000 delightful residents. And though they love living here for the simple joys in life (golf, nature trails, laid-back lifestyle), it’s the affordability of living that makes them s...

One of Florence’s biggest selling features is that it is just minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio, making it easy to take in big city shopping, sporting events and nightlife, without paying big city prices. Living in Florence means paying much less for rent and still being able to enjoy the finer things in life (pools, clubhouse, covered parking, ceiling fans, some paid utilities). For the single types out there, studio apartments in Florence, Kentucky rent for as low as $400/month. 1 BRs range can be rented from as low as $445 (very basic) to as much as $720. 1 BR townhomes will rent for a bit more (around $885/month) but are set in more luxurious settings. 2 BR apartments in Florence range between $570and $900. Those looking for 3 BR apartments in Florence should expect to pay around $800 for a standard unit (such as those at Normandy Green Apartments) and $1100 for a luxury unit.

While impressive standard apartment rentals are something Florence does well, luxury apartments in Florence are stellar! Giving tenants access to everything from billiards rooms to garages and cyber cafes to fitness centers, luxury apartment rentals like Florence’s Trellises Apartments have renters clamoring for keys. The truth is, luxury is as standard here as fresh air and most apartment rentals will stop at nothing to offer luxury settings to happy renters. As for furnished apartments in Florence, the city doesn’t skimp on those either. With roughly ten communities in Florence featuring furnished apartments for rent there are plenty of options for those moving with light baggage.

If, on the other hand, your baggage tends to be a bit heaver, and possibly a bit hairy, Florence has you covered there as well. Pet-friendly apartments are available throughout the city and typically, with a deposit (about $200 or so) and a few breed/weight restrictions, pets are welcome with open arms.

With no shortage of southern charm or outstanding apartment rentals, Florence will have you feeling at home as soon as you set down your bags. Sure, you may have to get used to saying, “y’all” but you’ll also have a few extra bucks in your pocket and cozy apartment to call home. We reckon you’ll love it here. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florence, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

