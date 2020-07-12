72 Apartments for rent in Florence, KY with parking

Sure, the welcome sign on the city’s water tower may say “Florence, Y’all” but don’t let the cheerfulness and welcoming attitude fool you…Florence is actually….oh, who are we kidding? Florence, Kentucky is that charming and friendly. The second largest city in Northern Kentucky, Florence plays hometown to about 30,000 delightful residents. And though they love living here for the simple joys in life (golf, nature trails, laid-back lifestyle), it’s the affordability of living that makes them s...

One of Florence’s biggest selling features is that it is just minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio, making it easy to take in big city shopping, sporting events and nightlife, without paying big city prices. Living in Florence means paying much less for rent and still being able to enjoy the finer things in life (pools, clubhouse, covered parking, ceiling fans, some paid utilities). For the single types out there, studio apartments in Florence, Kentucky rent for as low as $400/month. 1 BRs range can be rented from as low as $445 (very basic) to as much as $720. 1 BR townhomes will rent for a bit more (around $885/month) but are set in more luxurious settings. 2 BR apartments in Florence range between $570and $900. Those looking for 3 BR apartments in Florence should expect to pay around $800 for a standard unit (such as those at Normandy Green Apartments) and $1100 for a luxury unit.

While impressive standard apartment rentals are something Florence does well, luxury apartments in Florence are stellar! Giving tenants access to everything from billiards rooms to garages and cyber cafes to fitness centers, luxury apartment rentals like Florence’s Trellises Apartments have renters clamoring for keys. The truth is, luxury is as standard here as fresh air and most apartment rentals will stop at nothing to offer luxury settings to happy renters. As for furnished apartments in Florence, the city doesn’t skimp on those either. With roughly ten communities in Florence featuring furnished apartments for rent there are plenty of options for those moving with light baggage.

If, on the other hand, your baggage tends to be a bit heaver, and possibly a bit hairy, Florence has you covered there as well. Pet-friendly apartments are available throughout the city and typically, with a deposit (about $200 or so) and a few breed/weight restrictions, pets are welcome with open arms.

With no shortage of southern charm or outstanding apartment rentals, Florence will have you feeling at home as soon as you set down your bags. Sure, you may have to get used to saying, “y’all” but you’ll also have a few extra bucks in your pocket and cozy apartment to call home. We reckon you’ll love it here. Happy hunting! See more