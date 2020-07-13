/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
77 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 5 miles of Erlanger
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,167
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Union
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. (RLNE5899959)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Hopeful Heights
21 Lakeshore Drive
21 Lakeshore Drive, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
2012 Benton Road
2012 Benton Road, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2365-1 Maryland
2365 Maryland Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 BR with city and river views 30 units City View
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
Available 08/01/20 Covington 1 bedroom - Property Id: 257369 We will have a 1-bedroom, 1bath for mid-May move-in. This beautiful unit is $900 per month. This is NOT available to view at this time. This is a loft-style. You pay electric and Gas.
Results within 10 miles of Erlanger
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
96 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
Dina Terrace
3801 Dina Ter, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$739
819 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dina Terrace in Cheviot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
17 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, IN