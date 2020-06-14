32 Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY with gym

Put your money on Erlanger, Kentucky, home of the United States Playing Card Company: you may just find the life you've always dreamed of. Feeling lucky?

As can be expected in a mid-size town in Kentucky, Erlanger isn't home to a raging night life full of casinos and gambling. However, if you like animals, trees, water, and leisurely small-town life, it might be the perfect place for you. Plus the downtown offers some nice little shops and family restaurants, so you won’t be spending all day at home or staring at your neighbors. See more