32 Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY with gym
Put your money on Erlanger, Kentucky, home of the United States Playing Card Company: you may just find the life you've always dreamed of. Feeling lucky?
As can be expected in a mid-size town in Kentucky, Erlanger isn't home to a raging night life full of casinos and gambling. However, if you like animals, trees, water, and leisurely small-town life, it might be the perfect place for you. Plus the downtown offers some nice little shops and family restaurants, so you won’t be spending all day at home or staring at your neighbors. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Erlanger renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.