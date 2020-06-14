25 Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY with gym
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 59
1 of 68
1 of 54
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 52
1 of 15
1 of 57
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 47
1 of 58
1 of 47
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 13
The city was first settled in 1885 and was called South Erianger. It was renamed in 1896 after Elsmere Avenue, which was located in the hometown of one of its founders!
Elsmere is a city in Kenton County, Kentucky with a population of 8,451. It's a super small town that only covers about 2.5 miles on the map. When you think of Kentucky, you might think of a typical Midwestern place with heaps of cornfields and a city peppered in here and there. Elsmere is probably exactly what you would expect from a small city just outside Cincinnati. It's not a suburb of anywhere, but instead is very much its own little town with its own personality. It's quite close to the Cincinnati airport, which makes it a dream location for anyone who has to travel fairly often and doesn't want to worry about city traffic going to the airport. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elsmere renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.