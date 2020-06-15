All apartments in Elizabethtown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

802 Greenview Circle

802 Greenview Circle · (270) 351-8055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 Greenview Circle, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 802 Greenview Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3668 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
802 Greenview Circle Available 07/01/20 306 Greenview Circle - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cape Cod executive rental on the 2nd green of Pine Valley Golf Course. Spacious kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry open to the family room with a gas fireplace. Plenty of entertainment space in the formal living room and dining room.There is hardwood and tile throughout the main floor. Master suite on the second floor features separate shower and garden tub as well as two closets. The basement has been tastefully finished with painted concrete floors, a wet bar, and a bonus room great for a guest room, office or craft room. You can step outside and relax on the covered back deck while watching the golfers. This home is incredible!

Schedule your showing today by calling (270) 351-8055!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Greenview Circle have any available units?
802 Greenview Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 Greenview Circle have?
Some of 802 Greenview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Greenview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
802 Greenview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Greenview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 802 Greenview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown.
Does 802 Greenview Circle offer parking?
No, 802 Greenview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 802 Greenview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Greenview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Greenview Circle have a pool?
No, 802 Greenview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 802 Greenview Circle have accessible units?
No, 802 Greenview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Greenview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Greenview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Greenview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Greenview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
