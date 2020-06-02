517 Moser Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more. Fully brand new furnished 3 bedroom, luxury bamboo office two full bathroom home has been fully renovated and contains custom interior designed. Prefect for corporate - Fully furnished move in ready, this home is available for immediate occupancy. Attached two car garage the fenced in backyard provides privacy and a great area for entertaining. The location and condition of this beautiful home is hard to find and may not last long.



This is an all-inclusive rental. Landlord covers all utilities, high-speed internet, landscaping, security system and monitoring,, lawn care, rubbish removal, irrigation and weed control. Quarterly services such as changing the HVAC filters, refrigerator filter, insect control, and replacement of batteries for furnished electronics is included. Also included - wall art installation, and twice annual deep cleaning if desired.



Schedule your showing today!