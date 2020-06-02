All apartments in Douglass Hills
517 Moser Rd
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:15 PM

517 Moser Rd

517 Moser Road · (502) 909-2092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY 40243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2070 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more. Fully brand new furnished 3 bedroom, luxury bamboo office two full bathroom home has been fully renovated and contains custom interior designed. Prefect for corporate - Fully furnished move in ready, this home is available for immediate occupancy. Attached two car garage the fenced in backyard provides privacy and a great area for entertaining. The location and condition of this beautiful home is hard to find and may not last long.

This is an all-inclusive rental. Landlord covers all utilities, high-speed internet, landscaping, security system and monitoring,, lawn care, rubbish removal, irrigation and weed control. Quarterly services such as changing the HVAC filters, refrigerator filter, insect control, and replacement of batteries for furnished electronics is included. Also included - wall art installation, and twice annual deep cleaning if desired.

Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Moser Rd have any available units?
517 Moser Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Moser Rd have?
Some of 517 Moser Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Moser Rd currently offering any rent specials?
517 Moser Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Moser Rd pet-friendly?
No, 517 Moser Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglass Hills.
Does 517 Moser Rd offer parking?
Yes, 517 Moser Rd does offer parking.
Does 517 Moser Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Moser Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Moser Rd have a pool?
No, 517 Moser Rd does not have a pool.
Does 517 Moser Rd have accessible units?
No, 517 Moser Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Moser Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Moser Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Moser Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 517 Moser Rd has units with air conditioning.
