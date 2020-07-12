116 Apartments for rent in Dayton, KY with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Dayton
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1008 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
98 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Results within 1 mile of Dayton
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,219
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia-Tusculum
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Adams
1121 Wareham Dr
1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967 Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
2331 Park Ave 3
2331 Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
Unit 3 Available 07/30/20 2 bed 2 baths + roof terrace - Property Id: 121544 Great location! Beautiful, very spacious apartment in a house with lots of history. Good energy, quiet and lots of natural light with a private roof terrace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
18 Units Available
Bellevue
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 239 Grandview Avenue in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Adams
967 Parkside Place
967 Park Side Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 2-story unit in Highly Desirable Mt. Adams. Close to everything! 10ft ceilings, skylight, Washer & Dryer in unit. NEW: bathroom, refrigerator, stove & recessed lighting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3057 Obryon St - 2
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
427 Torrence Court
427 Torrence Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
3237 sqft
Walk through the 3D Virtual Tour! Gorgeous fully renovated home, well-loved by the owners & now available to lease for the first time! Over 3200 SF, features incl chef's kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, huge master suite with amazing closets &

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2200 Victory Parkway
2200 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Stunning views from this great unit!! Neutral dcor, hardwood floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2334 Riverside Drive
2334 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1767 sqft
2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
1228 E McMillan Avenue
1228 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,375
The Williams is the hottest NEW luxury rental community in the HOTTEST neighborhood! The former Williams YMCA has been converted into 29 unique residences retaining much of the original charm in modern open plans.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
95 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dayton, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

