Cynthiana, KY
221 Riggs Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

221 Riggs Ave

221 Riggs Ave · (859) 379-9757
Location

221 Riggs Ave, Cynthiana, KY 41031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Refreshed house with a large living room. has 2 beds one bath and is ready to rent. photos to come shortly. Property wont last long. Call today to schedule a showing.
Andrew #(859) 379-9757.

No Section 8, sorry.
No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.
Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.
Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.
Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.
Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.

Tenant pays all utilities. $35 application fee. Security deposit equal to 1 month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Riggs Ave have any available units?
221 Riggs Ave has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 221 Riggs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
221 Riggs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Riggs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 221 Riggs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cynthiana.
Does 221 Riggs Ave offer parking?
No, 221 Riggs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 221 Riggs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Riggs Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Riggs Ave have a pool?
No, 221 Riggs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 221 Riggs Ave have accessible units?
No, 221 Riggs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Riggs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Riggs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Riggs Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Riggs Ave has units with air conditioning.
