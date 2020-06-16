221 Riggs Ave

Amenities

Refreshed house with a large living room. has 2 beds one bath and is ready to rent. photos to come shortly. Property wont last long. Call today to schedule a showing.

Andrew #(859) 379-9757.



No Section 8, sorry.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.



Tenant pays all utilities. $35 application fee. Security deposit equal to 1 month rent.