This property is listed as a residential only for a live-in professional. It is not listed for rent to a residential tenant. Property was completely overhauled in 2006 and served well as a small real estate office for two years. .Interior completely repainted 2020. 2 offices, eat-in kitchen, full bath and reception area on main floor. Large meeting space in lower level and office with storage on 2nd floor. Plenty of parking in front and side of building. Located alongside other professional businesses and retail. Monthly rent includes water and sewer.