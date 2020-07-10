/
apartments with washer dryer
63 Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY with washer-dryer
Silverwoods Landing Apartments
932 Matinee Blvd, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silverwoods Landing Apartments in Cold Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.
Results within 5 miles of Cold Spring
Columbia-Tusculum
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Mount Washington
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.
East-Central District
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.
Bellevue
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 239 Grandview Avenue in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Columbia-Tusculum
316 Stites Ave
316 Stites Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
High-End Luxury Apartment - Ready to go now - Property Id: 316488 This house is in the heart of Columbia Tusculum, close to Jeff Ruby restaurants, shopping, The Pearl cafe, Streetside breweries, and parks.
Results within 10 miles of Cold Spring
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,318
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,223
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Forestville
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Turpin Hills
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$715
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
