Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cold Spring apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Silverwoods Landing Apartments
932 Matinee Blvd, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silverwoods Landing Apartments in Cold Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
102 Kingsway Court
102 Kingsway Court, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
17 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Wilder
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1093 sqft
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia-Tusculum
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5631 Beechmont Apt. 2 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South End
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington'  There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired.   There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
18 Units Available
Bellevue
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 239 Grandview Avenue in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
2012 Benton Road
2012 Benton Road, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South End
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
1499 Beacon Street
1499 Beacon Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Basically everything is updated. New kitchen, new baths, freshly refinished floors, updated electrical, plumbing and HVAC.Great 3 seasons porch off the rear of kitchen doubles your living space for much of the year.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
1730 Marquette Avenue
1730 Marquette Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful condo, upstairs unit in 2 family home has hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large rooms, equipped kitchen. central air, enclosed back porch. Off street parking, washer-dryer hookup in basement. One year minimum.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
South End
40 Pleasant Avenue
40 Pleasant Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Move in by May 15th and receive 1 month free. Very Large 2 bedroom with den..1500 sq ft! 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms have attached full bath. Balcony and 1/2 bathroom off kitchen. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed' is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Fruit Hill
1014 Artwood Drive
1014 Artwood Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1302 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.
Results within 10 miles of Cold Spring
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
95 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cold Spring, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cold Spring apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

