60 Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY with garage

Cold Spring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
102 Kingsway Court
102 Kingsway Court, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Cold Spring
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5623 Beechmont Apt. 4 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)

Fruit Hill
1 Unit Available
7149 Woodridge Drive
7149 Woodridge Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest

Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
565 Delta Ave
565 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Mt. Lookout 2 Bed/2 Bath Home - Please call or text (513) 393-4602 to schedule a showing or secure this incredible home instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.

Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.

East-Central District
1 Unit Available
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed'is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.

East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

Bellevue
1 Unit Available
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Kent Lofts is a unique apartment style living! Pictured here is our 2 bedroom loft with 2 full baths/2 entertaining areas/in unit washer and dryer hookups/large windows/atrium windows in the loft area/granite counters/SS appliances/tiled
Results within 10 miles of Cold Spring
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Newtown
11 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Mount Auburn
29 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,398
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Oakley
9 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,129
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,032
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Paddock Hills
6 Units Available
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

