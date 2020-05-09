All apartments in Clinton County
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:43 AM

4828 Grider Hill Dock

4828 Grider Hill Dock Rd · (606) 307-7445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4828 Grider Hill Dock Rd, Clinton County, KY 42602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Everything NEW! Take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, never lived in apartment near Grider Hill Marina. You will love the beautiful flooring throughout and the solitude of having no neighbors in an apartment. How uncommon is that? Included with this apartment is a 1 car garage or possible boat storage with garage access leading right into your apartment. Enjoy the new deck off the kitchen, perfect for evening relaxing or grilling. The apartment comes with dishwasher and microwave. Tenants pay all utilities and no pets allowed. If you are looking to downsize, or maybe you need a place to call home while you build or find your forever home, be sure and see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have any available units?
4828 Grider Hill Dock has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have?
Some of 4828 Grider Hill Dock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Grider Hill Dock currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Grider Hill Dock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Grider Hill Dock pet-friendly?
No, 4828 Grider Hill Dock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton County.
Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock offer parking?
Yes, 4828 Grider Hill Dock offers parking.
Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Grider Hill Dock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have a pool?
No, 4828 Grider Hill Dock does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have accessible units?
No, 4828 Grider Hill Dock does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Grider Hill Dock has units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 Grider Hill Dock have units with air conditioning?
No, 4828 Grider Hill Dock does not have units with air conditioning.
