4828 Grider Hill Dock

Everything NEW! Take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, never lived in apartment near Grider Hill Marina. You will love the beautiful flooring throughout and the solitude of having no neighbors in an apartment. How uncommon is that? Included with this apartment is a 1 car garage or possible boat storage with garage access leading right into your apartment. Enjoy the new deck off the kitchen, perfect for evening relaxing or grilling. The apartment comes with dishwasher and microwave. Tenants pay all utilities and no pets allowed. If you are looking to downsize, or maybe you need a place to call home while you build or find your forever home, be sure and see this one!