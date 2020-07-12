25 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY with parking
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 68
1 of 68
1 of 59
1 of 36
1 of 1
1 of 52
1 of 53
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 13
The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.
Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.