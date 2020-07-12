Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Burlington
South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$975
1385 sqft
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Burlington
2671 Paragon Mill Drive
2671 Paragon Mill Dr, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome to this 1 year new Kimbell plan by Fischer Homes in the active community of Paragon Mill. Open concept layout with a huge great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sinks and counter bar.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
8814 Woodridge Drive
8814 Woodridge Drive, Oakbrook, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Florence. Newer roof and appliances, gas fireplace. Hard woods, freshly painted throughout. Updated kitchen cabinets, new refrigerator. 3 finished levels with a possible bedroom in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Union
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Union
2044 Holderness Drive
2044 Holderness Drive, Union, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4400 sqft
For Lease in the Hempsteade Community, Very Nice 4,400 SqFt Home located on a Culdesac Street, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Finished Lower Level features a Large Family room with Wet Bar & additional room can be used as a 5th Bedroom or Office, Garage Holds
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
Dina Terrace
3801 Dina Ter, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$739
819 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dina Terrace in Cheviot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
833 Seton Avenue - 3
833 Seton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!! One bedroom one bath apartment in 4 family building, owner pays for wifi.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3142 Mayridge Court
3142 Mayridge Court, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
SENIOR Building, 55 Years Old & Older ONLY! Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Apartment On 2nd Floor (About 20 Steps To Unit Door). Brand New Carpet, Flooring, Paint, Fixtures & More. Open Floor Plan W/ Huge Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Plus Heights
357 Jerlou Lane
357 Jerlou Lane, Edgewood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2800 sqft
Available FOR LEASE in September! Lovely Edgewood-Location Location! Spacious 12-room all brick 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street w/large, flat, fenced backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4561 Foley Rd - 3
4561 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, first floor condo in Delhi - Take a virtual tour at the link below: https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3020 BAILEY
3020 Bailey Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
BRIDGETOWN - Updated, open concept 3 bed ranch. - BRIDGETOWN - 3bed 1.5 ba 2 car garage. Freshly updated open concept ranch. Granite counters. finished basment. green private backyard. (RLNE5917201)
City Guide for Burlington, KY

The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.

Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burlington, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

