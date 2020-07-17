All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, KY
122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277

122 Foote Ave · (513) 762-9000
Location

122 Foote Ave, Bellevue, KY 41073
Bellevue

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Awesome location, walking distance to wonderful parks, shops, cafes, restaurants and more! This large one bedroom unit just received new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Located on the second floor of a two family building. Each room features tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Separate bedroom and living room plus eat-in kitchen which comes equipped with appliances. Private balcony. Please excuse the mess while we clean up the building! Please no pets, section 8 not accepted. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 have any available units?
122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, KY.
Is 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 currently offering any rent specials?
122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 pet-friendly?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 offer parking?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 does not offer parking.
Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 have a pool?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 does not have a pool.
Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 have accessible units?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Foote Avenue Bellevue Ky 41073-1277 does not have units with air conditioning.
