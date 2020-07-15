All apartments in Wichita
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita

411 West Maple Street · (316) 669-5785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS 67213
Delano

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 West Maple - 1 Bedroom Applicant · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 West Maple - 2 Bedroom Applicant · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 411 W. Maple - 3 Bedroom Applicant · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
business center
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our pricing is all-inclusive. We take care of all standard utilities, such as electric, water, gas, internet, and local phone. Enjoy your free internet and DirecTV services as soon as you move in! For your comfort, every apartment includes spacious living areas with faux-wood floors, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and a washer/dryer in-unit.

We know you’ll love our many great amenities, including a picnic area with BBQ grills and a state-of-the-art fitness center. For your convenience, we proudly offer elevator access and dry cleaning drop-off. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 for one; $50 for two
restrictions: Dogs under 75 lbs. Restrictions based on city ordinances.
Dogs
fee: $75
rent: $40 for one; $50 per month for two
restrictions: Follow local ordinances for Sedgwick County.
Cats
fee: $75
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita have any available units?
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita has 3 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita have?
Some of Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita offers parking.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita have a pool?
No, Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita does not have a pool.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita have accessible units?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita has accessible units.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita has units with dishwashers.
