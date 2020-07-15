Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill internet access accessible elevator parking gym business center courtyard guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our pricing is all-inclusive. We take care of all standard utilities, such as electric, water, gas, internet, and local phone. Enjoy your free internet and DirecTV services as soon as you move in! For your comfort, every apartment includes spacious living areas with faux-wood floors, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and a washer/dryer in-unit.



We know you’ll love our many great amenities, including a picnic area with BBQ grills and a state-of-the-art fitness center. For your convenience, we proudly offer elevator access and dry cleaning drop-off. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!