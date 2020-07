Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This centrally located 1 bedroom home has been recently updated with new flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances included with apartment. Within short driving distance to both Newman University and Friends University! .

-1 Bedroom

-1 Bath

-Close to Kellogg for Easy Access

-Quiet neighborhood

-Short Driving Distance to Both Newman and Friends University!

-Recent Updates

-Pets Welcome Upon Approval! No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee

-Tenant is responsible for all utilities and a $15/mo water & trash fee!

- Move in fee $275

Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule



Schedule an appointment online at wichitaleasing.com or call today to schedule an appointment! (316) 669-4903