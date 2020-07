Amenities

New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district. Only minutes from McConnell AFB. Rent is $1175.00/month and security deposit is $1175.00. Lease is for 1 year and goes month to month after that. To apply go to www.jblare.managebuilding.com or call 316-393-6460 with any questions. Please be aware of scammers. I will not ask you for money until we meet in person to sign a lease.