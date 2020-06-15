All apartments in Salina
1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States

1111 East Iron Avenue · (785) 577-2021
Location

1111 East Iron Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath/ Norton Apts - Property Id: 252122

This is a recently completely historical project renovation. Everything in these one bedroom units is new to include hot water tank, HVAC, appliances, lighting, bathroom fixtures, etc. These units rent from $695, rent includes trash.

- New appliances
- New flooring
- New hot water tank
- New lighting
- New HVAC
- Off street parking
- Secured access
- On site common laundry
- On site fitness room
Property Id 252122

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5669408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have any available units?
1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have?
Some of 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States pet-friendly?
No, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salina.
Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States offer parking?
Yes, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States does offer parking.
Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have a pool?
No, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States does not have a pool.
Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have accessible units?
No, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States has units with air conditioning.
