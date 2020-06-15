1111 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401, United States

Amenities
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath/ Norton Apts - Property Id: 252122
This is a recently completely historical project renovation. Everything in these one bedroom units is new to include hot water tank, HVAC, appliances, lighting, bathroom fixtures, etc. These units rent from $695, rent includes trash.
Want more info? Check out our website!
https://www.ks4rent.com/salina-apartments
- New appliances
- New flooring
- New hot water tank
- New lighting
- New HVAC
- Off street parking
- Secured access
- On site common laundry
- On site fitness room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252122
Property Id 252122
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5669408)