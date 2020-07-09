Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Saline County, KS

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
123 N Connecticut Ave
123 North Connecticut Avenue, Salina, KS
2 Bedrooms
$685
800 sqft
123 N. Connecticut is ideal for a couple or small family.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
937 S 5th St
937 South 5th Street, Salina, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
Welcome to 937 S. 5th Street. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a privacy fenced back yard, living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, first floor laundry room off the kitchen, plus basement for storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
829 Sherman St
829 Sherman Street, Salina, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1300 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Salina.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Saline County?
Apartment Rentals in Saline County start at $650/month.
What cities in or around Saline County have apartments for rent?
Junction City, Ogden, Hutchinson, Manhattan, and Newton have apartments for rent.

