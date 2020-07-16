Amenities

4557 S. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Live in the country! 3 bed 2 bath farm house. Virtual tour coming soon! - Application fees will be waived for applicants from March 25, 2020 to May 15, 2020!



Rent: $995

Unit: Single Family Farm Home

Year built: 1940

Bedrooms: 3 and a bonus room

Baths: 2

Outside Car/Storage Port

Sqft: Approximately 2,056 sqft



Interior Amenities: Single family farm home for rent located on outskirts of Manhattan close to the beautiful Konza Prairie! Country living at it's finest! Eat-in kitchen includes high-end appliances and ample cabinet space. Directly off the back of the kitchen is a screened in porch with a beautiful view. Kitchen opens up into living room. Living room is very spacious and draws in a lot of natural light! Dining room off the Living room. 1 full bathroom on the main floor. There are two huge bedrooms are located upstairs. The bedrooms upstairs have large closets and good views out of the windows. Between the two upstairs bedrooms are the 2nd bathroom that features a sit-in tub and medicine cabinet. Bonus room that would work great as an office is upstairs on the opposite end of the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook-ups in basement. Basement is unfinished but huge. Would be perfect for extra storage. Hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms.



Pole Shed: HUGE! Tenants receive 1 stall that could be use for parking or storage. Could fit a car/truck with plenty of room for work or could fit multiple utility vehicles.



Exterior Amenities: Large front porch facing the road. Screened in porch in the back with beautiful view. Large yard for all outdoor activities.



Other: No pets allowed. No smoking inside. Renters Liability Insurance required



No pets allowed. No smoking inside. Renters Liability Insurance required



No Pets Allowed



