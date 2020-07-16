All apartments in Riley County
Find more places like 4557 S. 33rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riley County, KS
/
4557 S. 33rd St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4557 S. 33rd St.

4557 South 33rd Street · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4557 South 33rd Street, Riley County, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4557 S. 33rd St. · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
4557 S. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Live in the country! 3 bed 2 bath farm house. Virtual tour coming soon! - Application fees will be waived for applicants from March 25, 2020 to May 15, 2020!

Rent: $995
Unit: Single Family Farm Home
Year built: 1940
Bedrooms: 3 and a bonus room
Baths: 2
Outside Car/Storage Port
Sqft: Approximately 2,056 sqft

Interior Amenities: Single family farm home for rent located on outskirts of Manhattan close to the beautiful Konza Prairie! Country living at it's finest! Eat-in kitchen includes high-end appliances and ample cabinet space. Directly off the back of the kitchen is a screened in porch with a beautiful view. Kitchen opens up into living room. Living room is very spacious and draws in a lot of natural light! Dining room off the Living room. 1 full bathroom on the main floor. There are two huge bedrooms are located upstairs. The bedrooms upstairs have large closets and good views out of the windows. Between the two upstairs bedrooms are the 2nd bathroom that features a sit-in tub and medicine cabinet. Bonus room that would work great as an office is upstairs on the opposite end of the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook-ups in basement. Basement is unfinished but huge. Would be perfect for extra storage. Hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms.

Pole Shed: HUGE! Tenants receive 1 stall that could be use for parking or storage. Could fit a car/truck with plenty of room for work or could fit multiple utility vehicles.

Exterior Amenities: Large front porch facing the road. Screened in porch in the back with beautiful view. Large yard for all outdoor activities.

Other: No pets allowed. No smoking inside. Renters Liability Insurance required

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 S. 33rd St. have any available units?
4557 S. 33rd St. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4557 S. 33rd St. have?
Some of 4557 S. 33rd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 S. 33rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4557 S. 33rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 S. 33rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 4557 S. 33rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riley County.
Does 4557 S. 33rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 4557 S. 33rd St. offers parking.
Does 4557 S. 33rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 S. 33rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 S. 33rd St. have a pool?
No, 4557 S. 33rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 4557 S. 33rd St. have accessible units?
No, 4557 S. 33rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 S. 33rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 S. 33rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4557 S. 33rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4557 S. 33rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4557 S. 33rd St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr
Manhattan, KS 66503
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr
Manhattan, KS 66502

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS
Manhattan, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity