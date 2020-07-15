/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS
1 Unit Available
3638 Saddle Horn Trail
3638 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
2 Bedrooms
$939
1100 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
10 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.
1 Unit Available
Redbud Estates
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 304
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
This two bedroom, one bathroom home is available now! Home has a front kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1/2 Off First Full Months Rent! - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.
1 Unit Available
607 Timberwick Pl
607 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
607 Timberwick, Manhattan KS - Nice 2 bed/ 1.5 bath town home. Three levels of living space with single car garage. New flooring throughout & new deck! This is a HOA maintained community with lawn care, trash provided & community POOL.
1 Unit Available
534 W 3rd
534 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1314 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020 - Property Id: 195286 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car attached garage, family room, covered front porch. Basement for storage only Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1320 N Manhattan Ave
1320 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$710
This is a very nice recently up-dated 2 bedroom home. It is located right across K-State and very close to Aggieville. It features range,refrigerator, dishwasher, (washer, dryer(coin operated)) garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.
1 Unit Available
East Park
1019 Leavenworth St
1019 Leavenworth Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$680
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 HUGHES & HUGHES - Property Id: 311431 ~Location! Location! Location!! This apartment is not only right next to City Park, but also within walking distance of the K-State Campus, Aggieville, and Downtown! ~This is a 2 bedroom / 1
1 Unit Available
235 E. 12th St #3
235 East 12th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
Partially Furnished Apartment! - This apartment is a GREAT money-saver! It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and is PARTIALLY FURNISHED! That includes couches, beds, tables, even a flat screen TV! And to make this deal even sweeter water, trash
1 Unit Available
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D
820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
JULY RENT FREE! 360° VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - *July rent-free, move in by 7/22/20!* Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville.
1 Unit Available
East Park
801 Fremont B
801 Fremont Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
801 Fremont B Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom on Fremont- close to Aggieville and City Park - 2 bedroom unit biking distance from KSU and walking distance to downtown and Aggieville.
1 Unit Available
City Park West
1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft
1621 Fairchild Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
TWO-BEDROOM APT, FREE LAUNDRY, WATER/TRASH PAID -- AUGUST 1ST Location: 1621 Fairchild, Manhattan, KS We have a two-bedroom, above-ground apartment that is available for rent on August 1st. The rent is $750 per month.
1 Unit Available
East Park
711 N Juliette Apt 4
711 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features carpet and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, large walk-in showers completely tiled, large
1 Unit Available
1010 Thurston - 1
1010 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED New granite, cabinets, flooring, pant, plumbing fixtures, and appliances Washer/Dryer in unit, large pantry in kitchen, central air Off street parking, Pet friendly Newly Renovated
1 Unit Available
East Park
709 N Juliette Apt 3
709 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
820 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, master features large walk-in shower
1 Unit Available
Meadows
1921 Crescent Dr. 1
1921 Crescent Drive, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1921 Crescent Dr.
1 Unit Available
630 W. 11th Apt B
630 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
630 W. 11th Apt B Available 04/10/20 Owner Pays Water Service - This clean and move in ready 2 bedroom duplex offers just enough space for you and your belongings.
1 Unit Available
1625 Bradley Avenue
1625 Bradley Avenue, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
672 sqft
Available Now! Very cute 2 BD, 1 bath home. Located close to Ft. Riley. Pets okay upon approval and with appropriate deposit/fees. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.
1 Unit Available
2314 Wildwood Lane Unit #1
2314 Wildwood Lane, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1130 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex on quiet street! Great location!! - Monthly Rent: $850 Unit: Main floor apartment Year built: 1958 Bedrooms: 2 Baths: 1 Parking: Driveway Sqft: 1,130 sqft Interior Amenities: Main floor apartment for rent in central