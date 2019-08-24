403 Shetland Lane

Amenities
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard. Very close to Fort Riley, shopping, and schools.
Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.
Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.
Visit www.jcksrentals.com to view all of our homes!
(RLNE3059591)