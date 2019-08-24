403 Shetland Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard. Very close to Fort Riley, shopping, and schools.



Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.



Visit www.jcksrentals.com to view all of our homes!



(RLNE3059591)