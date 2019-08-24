All apartments in Ogden
403 Shetland Lane

403 Shetland Circle · (785) 223-5505
Location

403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS 66517
Stills Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 Shetland Lane · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard. Very close to Fort Riley, shopping, and schools.

Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.

Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.

Visit www.jcksrentals.com to view all of our homes!

(RLNE3059591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Shetland Lane have any available units?
403 Shetland Lane has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 403 Shetland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Shetland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Shetland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Shetland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 403 Shetland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 403 Shetland Lane does offer parking.
Does 403 Shetland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Shetland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Shetland Lane have a pool?
No, 403 Shetland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 403 Shetland Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Shetland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Shetland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Shetland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Shetland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Shetland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
