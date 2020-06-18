All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 317 Palomino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, KS
/
317 Palomino
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

317 Palomino

317 Palomino Ln · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS 66517
Stills Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 317 Palomino · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft. Riley - Monthly Rent: $1,100
Unit: Single family home
Year built: 1994
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached 1 car garage with openers
Sqft: 1,216

Interior Amenities: Updated home located in Ogden, KS. Kitchen with adjoining dining room includes all updated appliances. Living room in the front of the home. Master suite is good sized with closet and master bath. Washer and dryer in-unit. Ceiling fans in kitchen, master bedroom and 1 bedroom. Carpet in living room and all three bedrooms. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and front entrance. Linoleum in laundry room and both bathrooms.

Exterior Amenities: HUGE backyard!!! Patio out back off of dining room for grilling. Chain link fence encloses back yard. Storage shed in back yard.

Other: Pets allowed. Max of 2. Subject to approval. $300 refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet per month added to monthly rent. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2231673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Palomino have any available units?
317 Palomino has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Palomino have?
Some of 317 Palomino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Palomino currently offering any rent specials?
317 Palomino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Palomino pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Palomino is pet friendly.
Does 317 Palomino offer parking?
Yes, 317 Palomino does offer parking.
Does 317 Palomino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Palomino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Palomino have a pool?
No, 317 Palomino does not have a pool.
Does 317 Palomino have accessible units?
No, 317 Palomino does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Palomino have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Palomino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Palomino have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Palomino does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 317 Palomino?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ogden 2 BedroomsOgden Apartments with Garage
Ogden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity