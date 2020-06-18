Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft. Riley - Monthly Rent: $1,100

Unit: Single family home

Year built: 1994

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached 1 car garage with openers

Sqft: 1,216



Interior Amenities: Updated home located in Ogden, KS. Kitchen with adjoining dining room includes all updated appliances. Living room in the front of the home. Master suite is good sized with closet and master bath. Washer and dryer in-unit. Ceiling fans in kitchen, master bedroom and 1 bedroom. Carpet in living room and all three bedrooms. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and front entrance. Linoleum in laundry room and both bathrooms.



Exterior Amenities: HUGE backyard!!! Patio out back off of dining room for grilling. Chain link fence encloses back yard. Storage shed in back yard.



Other: Pets allowed. Max of 2. Subject to approval. $300 refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet per month added to monthly rent. No smoking inside or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE2231673)