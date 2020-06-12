931 Bluemont, Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Freshly remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit with off street parking! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1700.00

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5

Parking lot at the rear of the property

Washer/Dryer included

Pets allowed: No



Interior Amenities: This 4 bedroom duplex for rent features an open floor plan layout allowing for a spacious living room, and kitchen. The living room is spacious and features a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with all major appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of space for a kitchen table. The laundry room featuring a washer and dryer is right off of the kitchen. The half bathroom is right off of the living room. All four bedrooms are very well sized, feature a vanity with a sink, and fitted with spacious closets. Both full bathrooms feature a vanity as well as a bath tub and shower. The downstairs also features a second family room. Carpet in all bedrooms.



Exterior Amenities: Only 1 block from Aggieville! Parking lot available for tenant use.



Others: No Pets allowed. No smoking inside unit. Trash, Yard Care, & Snow Removal included in the rent. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4758856)