Manhattan, KS
911 N. 11th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

911 N. 11th Street

911 North 11th Street · (785) 320-7977
Location

911 North 11th Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 911 N. 11th Street · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1

Rent: $1,675 ($418.75 per person)
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2

Interior Amenities: This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a PRIME location. Just a block from campus and Aggieville. There are hardwood floors through out. Lots of space. Second floor sun-room can be a bedroom or an extra space. Washer and Dryer Included. Kitchen has refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, upper and lower cabinets.

Exterior Amenities: Off-Street parking. Close to everything.

Other: No pets allowed. No smoking in the home or in garage. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn care and snow removal.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE5561963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N. 11th Street have any available units?
911 N. 11th Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N. 11th Street have?
Some of 911 N. 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 N. 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N. 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 911 N. 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 911 N. 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 N. 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 911 N. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 N. 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 911 N. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 N. 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 911 N. 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 N. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
