911 N. 11th Street

4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1



Rent: $1,675 ($418.75 per person)

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2



Interior Amenities: This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a PRIME location. Just a block from campus and Aggieville. There are hardwood floors through out. Lots of space. Second floor sun-room can be a bedroom or an extra space. Washer and Dryer Included. Kitchen has refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, upper and lower cabinets.



Exterior Amenities: Off-Street parking. Close to everything.



Other: No pets allowed. No smoking in the home or in garage. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn care and snow removal.



