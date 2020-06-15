Amenities
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances, and located in a great neighborhood, this home is one you will want to see! Other great features include:
- Large, open living
- Newer flooring
- Newer appliances
- Washer/dryer on-site
- Large bedrooms
- Master bedroom with on-suite bath
- Large 2 car garage
- Manicured lawn
- Security System provided
- Great school district
Residents are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. *Landlord has provided a lawn mower.
To set up a showing of this property, visit us at www.FrontierMHK.com, click on Available Properties and search for this address, or email us at leasing@frontierMHK.com.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
