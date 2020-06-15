Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances, and located in a great neighborhood, this home is one you will want to see! Other great features include:



- Large, open living

- Newer flooring

- Newer appliances

- Washer/dryer on-site

- Large bedrooms

- Master bedroom with on-suite bath

- Large 2 car garage

- Manicured lawn

- Security System provided

- Great school district



Residents are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. *Landlord has provided a lawn mower.



To set up a showing of this property, visit us at www.FrontierMHK.com, click on Available Properties and search for this address, or email us at leasing@frontierMHK.com.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE5432062)