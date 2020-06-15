All apartments in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Dr

405 Brookridge Drive · (785) 370-0162
Location

405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502
Brookfield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 405 Brookridge Dr · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances, and located in a great neighborhood, this home is one you will want to see! Other great features include:

- Large, open living
- Newer flooring
- Newer appliances
- Washer/dryer on-site
- Large bedrooms
- Master bedroom with on-suite bath
- Large 2 car garage
- Manicured lawn
- Security System provided
- Great school district

Residents are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. *Landlord has provided a lawn mower.

To set up a showing of this property, visit us at www.FrontierMHK.com, click on Available Properties and search for this address, or email us at leasing@frontierMHK.com.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5432062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Brookridge Dr have any available units?
405 Brookridge Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
Is 405 Brookridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 Brookridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Brookridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Brookridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 405 Brookridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 405 Brookridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 405 Brookridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Brookridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Brookridge Dr have a pool?
No, 405 Brookridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 405 Brookridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 Brookridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Brookridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Brookridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Brookridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Brookridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
