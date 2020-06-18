All apartments in Manhattan
309 N. Sixteenth St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

309 N. Sixteenth St.

309 North 16th Street · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 North 16th Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
City Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 309 N. Sixteenth St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
309 N. Sixteenth St. Available 08/01/20 Huge 6 Bedroom home, $200 off First Month's Rent with signed Lease! Virtual Showings Available - $200 off first month's rent with a signed lease

Rent: $1,600
Lawn care provided in rent price(snow removal not included)
Unit: Single Family Home
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 3
Parking behind the house
Washer/Dryer included

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent in Manhattan, KS two blocks from Aggieville. The living room is located on the main floor is spacious. The main floor kitchen has all major appliances included. There are 3 bedrooms located on the main floor. There is 1 guest bathroom located on the main floor. On the second floor , the house features a second kitchen, a living area, a full bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. The walk out basement, which was remodeled in fall of 2014, features 1 bedroom, another living area, and the third bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer located in basement.

Exterior Amenities: Located 1 block west of City Park, 3 blocks from the local Universities.

Other: No pets allowed. No smoking inside. Lawn care included in rent. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE2032090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. have any available units?
309 N. Sixteenth St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
Is 309 N. Sixteenth St. currently offering any rent specials?
309 N. Sixteenth St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N. Sixteenth St. pet-friendly?
No, 309 N. Sixteenth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. offer parking?
Yes, 309 N. Sixteenth St. does offer parking.
Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 N. Sixteenth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. have a pool?
No, 309 N. Sixteenth St. does not have a pool.
Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. have accessible units?
No, 309 N. Sixteenth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N. Sixteenth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N. Sixteenth St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N. Sixteenth St. does not have units with air conditioning.
