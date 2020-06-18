Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

309 N. Sixteenth St. Available 08/01/20 Huge 6 Bedroom home, $200 off First Month's Rent with signed Lease! Virtual Showings Available - $200 off first month's rent with a signed lease



Rent: $1,600

Lawn care provided in rent price(snow removal not included)

Unit: Single Family Home

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 3

Parking behind the house

Washer/Dryer included



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent in Manhattan, KS two blocks from Aggieville. The living room is located on the main floor is spacious. The main floor kitchen has all major appliances included. There are 3 bedrooms located on the main floor. There is 1 guest bathroom located on the main floor. On the second floor , the house features a second kitchen, a living area, a full bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. The walk out basement, which was remodeled in fall of 2014, features 1 bedroom, another living area, and the third bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer located in basement.



Exterior Amenities: Located 1 block west of City Park, 3 blocks from the local Universities.



Other: No pets allowed. No smoking inside. Lawn care included in rent. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



