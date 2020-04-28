All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 2436 Himes Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
2436 Himes Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

2436 Himes Rd

2436 Himes Road · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2436 Himes Road, Manhattan, KS 66502
College Hill Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2436 Himes Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2436 Himes Rd Available 08/01/20 Stand Alone House + Washer & Dryer!! Fenced in Yard - Pre-Leasing for August 1st - Located 2 blocks from KSU Baseball/Football/Basketball stadiums.This 4 bedroom/2 bath home features central ac/heat to keep you comfortable all year. The living room and bedrooms are all equipped with ceiling fans. Entertain guest in private backyard with a covered patio that is perfect for relaxing, barbecuing, etc.

*The health and safety of our residents, prospective residents and employees is of the utmost importance. Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending in-home showings. However, we do have pre-recorded videos available upon request.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3963141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Himes Rd have any available units?
2436 Himes Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Himes Rd have?
Some of 2436 Himes Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Himes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Himes Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Himes Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Himes Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Himes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Himes Rd does offer parking.
Does 2436 Himes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 Himes Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Himes Rd have a pool?
No, 2436 Himes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Himes Rd have accessible units?
No, 2436 Himes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Himes Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Himes Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2436 Himes Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity