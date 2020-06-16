All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2420 Vaughn Drive

2420 Vaughn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Vaughn Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502
College Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to west side of KSU Campus near sports fields - Rent: $1,300
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached 2 car garage
Sqft: 1,200
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Pet Friendly

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on west side of Manhattan close to schools and shopping. Living room is spacious, and features a large windows allowing for natural light. The eat-in kitchen features laminate flooring and generous counter space. There are two guest bedrooms, both featuring generous closet space. The guest bath is located in the central hallway, next to several conveniently located built in storage shelves. The master bedroom is large, and features dual closets and an on suite bath.

Exterior Amenities: Located only a few blocks from KSU Football Stadium and Marlatt Elementary School. Two car garage. The large back yard is fenced in. Patio area at back of property.

Others: Pets allowed upon owner approval. $300.00 pet deposit if approved. No smoking inside the home or garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE5835547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

