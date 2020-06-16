2420 Vaughn Drive

Amenities

Close to west side of KSU Campus near sports fields - Rent: $1,300

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached 2 car garage

Sqft: 1,200

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Pet Friendly



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on west side of Manhattan close to schools and shopping. Living room is spacious, and features a large windows allowing for natural light. The eat-in kitchen features laminate flooring and generous counter space. There are two guest bedrooms, both featuring generous closet space. The guest bath is located in the central hallway, next to several conveniently located built in storage shelves. The master bedroom is large, and features dual closets and an on suite bath.



Exterior Amenities: Located only a few blocks from KSU Football Stadium and Marlatt Elementary School. Two car garage. The large back yard is fenced in. Patio area at back of property.



Others: Pets allowed upon owner approval. $300.00 pet deposit if approved. No smoking inside the home or garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



