Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7l2Q0?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=157



This unique, mid-century ranch property sits on a sizeable corner lot. The updated kitchen includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven, dishwasher, microwave) and they are all stainless steel! The living room has lots of natural light and a built-in TV wall. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan for added comfort. Garage parking is available along with a long driveway to keep your vehicles off of the street.



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because….

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



(RLNE5873191)