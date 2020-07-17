All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

2100 Grandview Dr.

2100 Grandview Drive · (785) 236-1988
Location

2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 Grandview Dr. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1565 sqft

Amenities

2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7l2Q0?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=157

This unique, mid-century ranch property sits on a sizeable corner lot. The updated kitchen includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven, dishwasher, microwave) and they are all stainless steel! The living room has lots of natural light and a built-in TV wall. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan for added comfort. Garage parking is available along with a long driveway to keep your vehicles off of the street.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5873191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Grandview Dr. have any available units?
2100 Grandview Dr. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Grandview Dr. have?
Some of 2100 Grandview Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Grandview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Grandview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Grandview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Grandview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Grandview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Grandview Dr. offers parking.
Does 2100 Grandview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Grandview Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Grandview Dr. have a pool?
No, 2100 Grandview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Grandview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2100 Grandview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Grandview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Grandview Dr. has units with dishwashers.
