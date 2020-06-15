Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated key fob access

210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated 5 bedroom house just a short walk from City Park!! - You won't want to miss out on this recently remodeled home in the heart of Manhattan! Just a short walk from City Park and Aggieville, this property has all of the amenities needed to live comfortably at an affordable price! Features/updates to this property include:



-Off street parking in back

-Spacious bedrooms throughout

-Massive living room area

-Keyless entry

-New kitchen appliances including oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.

-Custom maple cabinets in kitchen

-Refinished hardwood flooring/new tile in kitchen

-Updated bathroom and vanity in bathrooms

-Pet Friendly

-Unfinished portion of basement for storage

-2 car garage, great for parking or storage



Don't wait to call! This property will lease quickly! Residents would be responsible for all utilities.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your new home.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



*Per Manhattan City Regulations, we are unable to sign a lease with more than 4 unrelated persons*



