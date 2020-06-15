All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

210 S Manhattan Ave. 1

210 South Manhattan Avenue · (785) 370-0162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 South Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated 5 bedroom house just a short walk from City Park!! - You won't want to miss out on this recently remodeled home in the heart of Manhattan! Just a short walk from City Park and Aggieville, this property has all of the amenities needed to live comfortably at an affordable price! Features/updates to this property include:

-Off street parking in back
-Spacious bedrooms throughout
-Massive living room area
-Keyless entry
-New kitchen appliances including oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.
-Custom maple cabinets in kitchen
-Refinished hardwood flooring/new tile in kitchen
-Updated bathroom and vanity in bathrooms
-Pet Friendly
-Unfinished portion of basement for storage
-2 car garage, great for parking or storage

Don't wait to call! This property will lease quickly! Residents would be responsible for all utilities.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

*Per Manhattan City Regulations, we are unable to sign a lease with more than 4 unrelated persons*

(RLNE3180434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 have any available units?
210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 have?
Some of 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 does offer parking.
Does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 has units with dishwashers.
