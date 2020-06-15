Amenities
210 S Manhattan Ave. 1 Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated 5 bedroom house just a short walk from City Park!! - You won't want to miss out on this recently remodeled home in the heart of Manhattan! Just a short walk from City Park and Aggieville, this property has all of the amenities needed to live comfortably at an affordable price! Features/updates to this property include:
-Off street parking in back
-Spacious bedrooms throughout
-Massive living room area
-Keyless entry
-New kitchen appliances including oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.
-Custom maple cabinets in kitchen
-Refinished hardwood flooring/new tile in kitchen
-Updated bathroom and vanity in bathrooms
-Pet Friendly
-Unfinished portion of basement for storage
-2 car garage, great for parking or storage
Don't wait to call! This property will lease quickly! Residents would be responsible for all utilities.
TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.
We look forward to helping you find your new home.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
*Per Manhattan City Regulations, we are unable to sign a lease with more than 4 unrelated persons*
(RLNE3180434)