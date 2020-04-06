All apartments in Manhattan
1921 Crescent Dr. 1

1921 Crescent Drive · (785) 370-0162
Location

1921 Crescent Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

1921 Crescent Dr. 1 Available 06/01/20 Check out this beautiful home located near Colbert Hills Golf Course! - Take a look at this beautiful home on the west side of Manhattan! This place has tons to offer, including beautiful full views of Manhattan's Flint Hills! Features of the property include:

-Massive living room
-Two huge bedrooms
-New carpet and LVP throughout
-Complete interior repaint
-Large driveway and garage
-All kitchen appliances
-Keyless entry on door
-New Washer/Dryer included
-Huge master bathroom and extra one-half bathroom
-Pet friendly
...and so much more!

When you see this place, we guarantee you're going to love it. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landlord will cover lawn care and snow removal!

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2951457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 have any available units?
1921 Crescent Dr. 1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 have?
Some of 1921 Crescent Dr. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Crescent Dr. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 does offer parking.
Does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 have a pool?
No, 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 have accessible units?
No, 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Crescent Dr. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
