1921 Crescent Dr. 1 Available 06/01/20 Check out this beautiful home located near Colbert Hills Golf Course! - Take a look at this beautiful home on the west side of Manhattan! This place has tons to offer, including beautiful full views of Manhattan's Flint Hills! Features of the property include:



-Massive living room

-Two huge bedrooms

-New carpet and LVP throughout

-Complete interior repaint

-Large driveway and garage

-All kitchen appliances

-Keyless entry on door

-New Washer/Dryer included

-Huge master bathroom and extra one-half bathroom

-Pet friendly

...and so much more!



When you see this place, we guarantee you're going to love it. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landlord will cover lawn care and snow removal!



We look forward to helping you find your new home.



