Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

luxury, new one bedroom apartment located 1 block east of K-State and close to aggievelle. It features range/stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer, microwave & garbage disposal. Cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and eating bar. NO PETS ALLOWED. Private parking with security lights. Trash, pest control and lawn care provided. Extra charge for more than one person. $775/m plus utilities. For viewing please call 785-537-7050



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2515285)