Manhattan, KS
1012 Yuma St. Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1012 Yuma St. Unit A

1012 Yuma Street · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 Yuma St. Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1012 Yuma St. Unit A Available 08/01/20 Convenient Central Location with Generous Amenities Included! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $695.00
water/sewer, trash, lawn care/snow removal included in rent price!

Security deposit is one month’s rent
Bedrooms: 1, plus an additional bonus room on second floor!
Baths: 1
Washer and Dryer included
Pets allowed: Yes

$50.00 off first month's full rent AND $100 grocery gift card (Walmart, HyVee or Dillon's) upon move in August 1, 2020

Interior Amenities: This unit for rent is located in central Manhattan, the unit features a large living room area. Updated kitchen with new cabinets features refrigerator, oven/stove,.Bedroom on the second floor features new flooring. Bonus area upstairs as well. Hardwood flooring located in the living room area. Laminate flooring in bedroom.

Exterior Amenities: Covered front porch good for entertaining. Located close to public shopping and parks. Short driving distance to Ft. Riley.

Other: Max of 1 pet allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. $250 refundable pet deposit. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.

Our Team of Local Agents are here for you! Lease your home with Advanced Property Management and experience what sets us apart! Plus, you can Pay Rent, Renew your Lease, and Submit a Maintenance Request from your Mobile Device!

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE1986291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

