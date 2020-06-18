Amenities

1012 Yuma St. Unit A Available 08/01/20 Convenient Central Location with Generous Amenities Included! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $695.00

water/sewer, trash, lawn care/snow removal included in rent price!



Security deposit is one month’s rent

Bedrooms: 1, plus an additional bonus room on second floor!

Baths: 1

Washer and Dryer included

Pets allowed: Yes



$50.00 off first month's full rent AND $100 grocery gift card (Walmart, HyVee or Dillon's) upon move in August 1, 2020



Interior Amenities: This unit for rent is located in central Manhattan, the unit features a large living room area. Updated kitchen with new cabinets features refrigerator, oven/stove,.Bedroom on the second floor features new flooring. Bonus area upstairs as well. Hardwood flooring located in the living room area. Laminate flooring in bedroom.



Exterior Amenities: Covered front porch good for entertaining. Located close to public shopping and parks. Short driving distance to Ft. Riley.



Other: Max of 1 pet allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. $250 refundable pet deposit. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.



Our Team of Local Agents are here for you! Lease your home with Advanced Property Management and experience what sets us apart! Plus, you can Pay Rent, Renew your Lease, and Submit a Maintenance Request from your Mobile Device!



