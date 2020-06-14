/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12316 Catalina Street
12316 Catalina Street, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4425 sqft
{12316} Fully Furnished Berkshire Two Story + Blue Valley School District + Luxury Furnishings and Updates Throughout - Rare opportunity for fully furnished and equipped executive leasing! Main level is open and bright with hardwood flooring
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:51pm
$
Lionsgate
39 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
27 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,032
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1298 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the beautiful resort-inspired The Ranch at Prairie Trace apartment homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
3 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
8 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$2,160
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Western 49-63
4 Units Available
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$825
314 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Contact for Availability
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Mission
1 Unit Available
6211 West 56th Street
6211 West 56th Street, Mission, KS
Studio
$475
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4726 Belleview Apt #8
4726 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Hills
1 Unit Available
7910 W. 85TH STREET
7910 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
2+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Overland Park - This 2+ bedroom home is located in Overland Park. It has a large living room and both bathrooms have been updated with tiled shower walls and floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plaza Westport
1 Unit Available
4532 Broadway Unit 1N
4532 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$895
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Plaza Studio Condo in Fantastic Location 1.5 blocks to Entertainment - This beautifully remodeled Studio Condo is a totally Furnished and ready to move in. The Unit includes everything you would need to live in down to the silverware.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
5217 Brookwood Ave
5217 Brookwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
Spacious Single Rooms Available For Rent - Property Id: 216187 CALLING ALL ROOMMATES - RENTING BY ROOMS---QUICK SUMMARY: -Renting 1 individual room with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Heritage Hills
1 Unit Available
9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com
9137 West 91st Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$425
143 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
The Library District
1 Unit Available
8801 West 90th Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
8801 West 90th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
99 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a 10'x11' BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
145 sqft
Take 3D virtual tour --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
