Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Junction City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
916 Dakota
916 Dakota Lane, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1340 sqft
916 Dakota Available 07/24/20 Spring Valley - Amazing Home - Beautifully kept home with amazing privacy fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout living spaces and highly desireable neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
423 1/2 W 10th
423 1/2 W 10th St, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
858 sqft
Cute & Clean! - This darling 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit awaits a new tenant! Fresh paint inside, lots of windows for natural light and wood floors throughout add much character. Spacious kitchen and bedrooms too with plenty of closet space.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
435 W. Chestnut St.
435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3084 sqft
435 W. Chestnut St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside Dr. Available 07/07/20 1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
711 W. 1st St.
711 West 1st Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
711 W. 1st Street - Cute two bedroom, one bath duplex, featuring original hardwood floors. This home has a large yard with a storage shed and sits on a quiet street. (RLNE3787411)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
116 N Adams
116 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2244 sqft
116 N Adams Available 07/01/20 Quaint & Cozy Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has all the charm! The house has an unfinished basement, privacy fenced in back yard, and master suite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
317 West 8th
317 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1228 sqft
You'll love this cottage bungalow! It's a lot bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of wood features to include hard wood floors. There's also a big storage garage out back.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
911 N Garfield
911 North Garfield Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
911 N Garfield Available 05/08/20 Quiet Cul de Sac - This charming 3 bedroom ranch style home is situated towards the end of a quiet cul de sac and is centrally located.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Countryside
514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3548 sqft
Available August 2018! This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office.
City Guide for Junction City, KS

"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge

Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Junction City, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Junction City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

