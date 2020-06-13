/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1237 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
1108 Oakview Drive
1108 Oakview Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1787 sqft
1108 Oakview Drive Available 07/21/20 1108 Oakview Dr - Beautiful three bedroom, three bath home with attached two car garage. Full basement with additional family room & extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
916 Dakota
916 Dakota Lane, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1340 sqft
916 Dakota Available 07/24/20 Spring Valley - Amazing Home - Beautifully kept home with amazing privacy fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout living spaces and highly desireable neighborhood.
815 W 11th St
815 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1104 sqft
Updated Home for Rent! - This newly updated home is almost ready for rent! New Paint, New flooring, New Windows and new Ac/Furnace unit! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
2454 Fox Sparrow Ct
2454 Fox Sparrow Court, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1645 sqft
- Spacious open floor plan Large kitchen and dining area with ceramic tile flooring and service bar. Nice size living room. There is a 1/2 bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms located on the top floor with two full bathrooms.
2710 Oakwood Dr.
2710 Oakwood Drive, Junction City, KS
2710 Oakwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 2710 Oakwood Dr.
605 W. 8th
605 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath.
608 Chadwick Ct
608 Chadwick Court, Junction City, KS
608 Chadwick Ct Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home - This gorgeous very spacious home is now available for rent! The first impression of this home is front porch sitting with the wide open front porch and porch swing.
435 W. Chestnut St.
435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS
435 W. Chestnut St.
115 N Adams St
115 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2376 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Home - This gorgeous home is incredibly charming, a true must see! The front porch is warm and inviting with plenty of sitting room, ideal for outdoor furniture.
59 Fuller Cir
59 Fuller Circle, Junction City, KS
59 Fuller Cir Available 07/10/20 Spacious TownHome - Spanning 3 levels this town-home has all the room you'll need! Included are 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
1716 Clover
1716 Clover Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1126 sqft
1716 Clover Available 07/10/20 Great Home Great Location - This open floor plan duplex is located near ACT Call Center, Spring Valley Elementary School, and Highway 77.
116 N Adams
116 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2244 sqft
116 N Adams Available 07/01/20 Quaint & Cozy Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has all the charm! The house has an unfinished basement, privacy fenced in back yard, and master suite.
1901 Thompson
1901 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
1901 Thompson Available 07/25/20 Great Fenced Backyard - Looking for a spacious home in a nice neighborhood & conviently located with easy access to Ft Riley? Look no further. This new to the rental market 3 bedroom, 2.
1232 Pershing
1232 Pershing Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1368 sqft
1232 Pershing Available 06/16/20 Three Bedroom Property Available in Junction City - Three bedroom home available for rent in Junction City. Extra large kitchen offers nice countertops and lots of cabinets.
317 West 8th
317 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1228 sqft
You'll love this cottage bungalow! It's a lot bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of wood features to include hard wood floors. There's also a big storage garage out back.
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.
817 W. 13th
817 W 13th St, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1466 sqft
817 W. 13th Available 05/01/20 Central Location - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in Central Junction City near Raethert Stadium. Inside you'll find updated flooring and fresh wall paint making this home move-in ready.
911 N Garfield
911 North Garfield Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
911 N Garfield Available 05/08/20 Quiet Cul de Sac - This charming 3 bedroom ranch style home is situated towards the end of a quiet cul de sac and is centrally located.
1714 Clover
1714 Clover Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1126 sqft
1714 Clover Available 10/10/19 - This open floor plan duplex is located near ACT Call Center, Spring Valley Elementary School, and Highway 77.
514 Countryside
514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS
Available August 2018! This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office.
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2419 sqft
Available September 2018! This beautiful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Northwest side of Junction City. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
