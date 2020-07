Amenities

903 Windwood Dr Apt B Available 07/24/20 Cute Apartment! - This cute 2 bedroom apartment is located in the southwest part of Junction City offering easy access to Hwy 77. Close to shopping, restaurants and Ft Riley. Open living & kitchen space, 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Owner provides water/trash/sewer service. There is also a full size washer/dryer unit in the building.



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule a private showing or for more information.



