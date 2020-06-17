All apartments in Junction City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

511 N. Adams Apt 4

511 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Last Month FREE w/12 Month Lease! - DON'T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT THE INCENTIVE FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE ON THIS HOME!

This centrally located, adorable apartment offers so much charm and coziness - you will be thrilled to call it HOME! Spacious living area with a decorative fireplace and screened porch add lots of character to this 1 bedroom apartment. A darling kitchen with high ceilings and cabinet space for plenty of storage too.

Owner pays gas, water/trash/sewer service - tenant is responsible for electric utility.

Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager for more information or to schedule your private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 have any available units?
511 N. Adams Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
Is 511 N. Adams Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
511 N. Adams Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N. Adams Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Junction City.
Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 N. Adams Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 N. Adams Apt 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
