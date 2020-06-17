511 N. Adams Apt 4

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Last Month FREE w/12 Month Lease! - DON'T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT THE INCENTIVE FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE ON THIS HOME!



This centrally located, adorable apartment offers so much charm and coziness - you will be thrilled to call it HOME! Spacious living area with a decorative fireplace and screened porch add lots of character to this 1 bedroom apartment. A darling kitchen with high ceilings and cabinet space for plenty of storage too.



Owner pays gas, water/trash/sewer service - tenant is responsible for electric utility.



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager for more information or to schedule your private showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5407991)