Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking garage

502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.



There are 2 additional non-conforming rooms located in the finished basement, and plenty of storage space throughout the home.



In the backyard there is a large concrete patio, a fire pit, and a chain linked section of yard to let your pet run.



Contact a Mathis Lueker Property Manager to schedule your showing.



(RLNE5111985)