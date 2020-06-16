All apartments in Junction City
Find more places like 502 W Vine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Junction City, KS
/
502 W Vine
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

502 W Vine

502 West Vine Street · (785) 223-5505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Junction City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 W Vine · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
garage
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.

There are 2 additional non-conforming rooms located in the finished basement, and plenty of storage space throughout the home.

In the backyard there is a large concrete patio, a fire pit, and a chain linked section of yard to let your pet run.

Contact a Mathis Lueker Property Manager to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5111985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 W Vine have any available units?
502 W Vine has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 W Vine have?
Some of 502 W Vine's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 W Vine currently offering any rent specials?
502 W Vine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 W Vine pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 W Vine is pet friendly.
Does 502 W Vine offer parking?
Yes, 502 W Vine does offer parking.
Does 502 W Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 W Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 W Vine have a pool?
No, 502 W Vine does not have a pool.
Does 502 W Vine have accessible units?
No, 502 W Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 502 W Vine have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 W Vine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 W Vine have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 W Vine does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 502 W Vine?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln
Junction City, KS 66441
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave
Junction City, KS 66441

Similar Pages

Junction City 2 BedroomsJunction City 3 Bedrooms
Junction City Apartments with ParkingJunction City Dog Friendly Apartments
Junction City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manhattan, KSSalina, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity