Junction City, KS
2010 Thompson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2010 Thompson

2010 Thompson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2010 Thompson Available 07/26/20 2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage & full walkout basement !Located close to post, Junction City & I-70. This home has a wonderful floor plan with the master bedroom all tucked away by itself. The 2 other bedrooms both have large closets plenty of space. The living room has vaulted ceilings & opens into the dining room & kitchen. The pantry is super large for all your canned goods or storage. There is ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room, both bathrooms & the entryway. The basement is unfinished and walks out onto a patio with a lovely view of the hills. 3 pet minimum. $500.00 minimum pet deposit required.

Call Fort Riley Real Estate at (785) 762-1702. Be sure to check out our website at www.fortriley-realestate.com for a full list of rentals and for additional information. Prospective tenants must have a minimum REQUIRED credit score of 600 to qualify to rent one of our properties. $30 non-refundable application fee does apply. All homes for rent with Fort Riley Real Estate are single family homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Thompson have any available units?
2010 Thompson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
Is 2010 Thompson currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Thompson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Thompson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Thompson is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Thompson offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Thompson offers parking.
Does 2010 Thompson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Thompson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Thompson have a pool?
No, 2010 Thompson does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Thompson have accessible units?
No, 2010 Thompson does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Thompson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Thompson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Thompson have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Thompson does not have units with air conditioning.
