2010 Thompson Available 07/26/20 2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage & full walkout basement !Located close to post, Junction City & I-70. This home has a wonderful floor plan with the master bedroom all tucked away by itself. The 2 other bedrooms both have large closets plenty of space. The living room has vaulted ceilings & opens into the dining room & kitchen. The pantry is super large for all your canned goods or storage. There is ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room, both bathrooms & the entryway. The basement is unfinished and walks out onto a patio with a lovely view of the hills. 3 pet minimum. $500.00 minimum pet deposit required.



Call Fort Riley Real Estate at (785) 762-1702. Be sure to check out our website at www.fortriley-realestate.com for a full list of rentals and for additional information. Prospective tenants must have a minimum REQUIRED credit score of 600 to qualify to rent one of our properties. $30 non-refundable application fee does apply. All homes for rent with Fort Riley Real Estate are single family homes.



