1232 Pershing
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1232 Pershing

1232 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Pershing Drive, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1232 Pershing Available 06/16/20 Three Bedroom Property Available in Junction City - Three bedroom home available for rent in Junction City. Extra large kitchen offers nice countertops and lots of cabinets. The master bedroom is huge and has his and hers closets and a full master bathroom. The partial basement offers some partially finished additional space. This is all on an extra large lot and has a big back yard that is fenced in. Monthly rent is $1,000.00 per month, pets are allowed with an additional pet deposit. This property is for rent with Fort Riley Real Estate. Call or text Natalie Tselis at 785-717-9051 for any questions or to set up your personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Pershing have any available units?
1232 Pershing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
Is 1232 Pershing currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Pershing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Pershing pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Pershing is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Pershing offer parking?
No, 1232 Pershing does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Pershing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Pershing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Pershing have a pool?
No, 1232 Pershing does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Pershing have accessible units?
No, 1232 Pershing does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Pershing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Pershing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Pershing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Pershing does not have units with air conditioning.
