hardwood floors pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

116 N Adams Available 07/01/20 Quaint & Cozy Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has all the charm! The house has an unfinished basement, privacy fenced in back yard, and master suite. Not to mention hardwood floors and plenty of storage space.



Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.



