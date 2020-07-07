All apartments in Derby
707 N Farmington Dr

707 North Farmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

707 North Farmington Drive, Derby, KS 67037

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This large 4 bedroom home is located in Derby. It has 2 and a half bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stove (no frig provided). Main floor family room in addition to living room. Lots of built-in bookcases. 2 car attached garage. Partial basement is unfinished.

707 Farmington, Derby
Available Now
$1250 rent
$1000 Deposit
$40 application fee per adult
small dog negotiable
no cats
no smokers
renters insurance required
Built in 1964
1846 sq ft on main floor, 380 sq ft unfinished basement

Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1639714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

