707 N Farmington Dr

Amenities
This large 4 bedroom home is located in Derby. It has 2 and a half bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stove (no frig provided). Main floor family room in addition to living room. Lots of built-in bookcases. 2 car attached garage. Partial basement is unfinished.
707 Farmington, Derby
Available Now
$1250 rent
$1000 Deposit
$40 application fee per adult
small dog negotiable
no cats
no smokers
renters insurance required
Built in 1964
1846 sq ft on main floor, 380 sq ft unfinished basement
Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.
www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com
