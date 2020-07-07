707 N Farmington Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This large 4 bedroom home is located in Derby. It has 2 and a half bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stove (no frig provided). Main floor family room in addition to living room. Lots of built-in bookcases. 2 car attached garage. Partial basement is unfinished.



707 Farmington, Derby

Available Now

$1250 rent

$1000 Deposit

$40 application fee per adult

small dog negotiable

no cats

no smokers

renters insurance required

Built in 1964

1846 sq ft on main floor, 380 sq ft unfinished basement



Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1639714)