14 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with gym

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1700 North Hillside Street - 1
1700 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled! This 1 bedroom unit is sparkling clean and ready for you to move in! The kitchen has beautiful, white counter-tops along with large drawers for plenty of space for

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1748 N. Hillside - 201
1748 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
775 sqft
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$834
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2727 North Amidon Street - 402
2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
405 sqft
JR 1BR Remodeled NW apartments with lots of amenities! This complex features a swimming pool, ample parking, a large on-site laundry facility, and a newly remodeled clubhouse with an exercise room! It's close to grocery, retail, and dining.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 1
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
500 sqft
All you pay is electric! Only $495 per month and FULLY remodeled! Pool, Gym, AWESOME clubhouse! Close to shopping, transit and in a great neighborhood! Call us at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing today!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bel Aire, KS

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bel Aire renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

