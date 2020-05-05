All apartments in Wayne County
7115 Tice Rd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

7115 Tice Rd

7115 Tice Road · (765) 966-4980
Location

7115 Tice Road, Wayne County, IN 47330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
This beautiful home offers secluded country living in the Centerville School District. Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and almost 1,800 sq. ft. of space make this home quite comfortable. A fridge, stove, washer, & dryer all come included. The detached garage has space for two cars as well as additional storage space. A large shaded yard gives plenty of space for outdoor activities. This home is all electric, and with a well and septic tank, no water or sanitation bills need to be paid. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is a strictly non-smoking property. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Also, our cutting-edge Tenant Portal service offers tenants the ability to pay rent online, check the status of maintenance requests, and view relevant updates with their property all from a mobile device or home computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7115 Tice Rd have any available units?
7115 Tice Rd has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7115 Tice Rd have?
Some of 7115 Tice Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7115 Tice Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7115 Tice Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7115 Tice Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7115 Tice Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7115 Tice Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7115 Tice Rd offers parking.
Does 7115 Tice Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7115 Tice Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7115 Tice Rd have a pool?
No, 7115 Tice Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7115 Tice Rd have accessible units?
No, 7115 Tice Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7115 Tice Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7115 Tice Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7115 Tice Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7115 Tice Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
