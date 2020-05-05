7115 Tice Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage

This beautiful home offers secluded country living in the Centerville School District. Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and almost 1,800 sq. ft. of space make this home quite comfortable. A fridge, stove, washer, & dryer all come included. The detached garage has space for two cars as well as additional storage space. A large shaded yard gives plenty of space for outdoor activities. This home is all electric, and with a well and septic tank, no water or sanitation bills need to be paid. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is a strictly non-smoking property. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.



