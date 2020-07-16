All apartments in Warrick County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

5259 Oakwood Drive

5259 Oakwood Drive · (812) 308-4441
Location

5259 Oakwood Drive, Warrick County, IN 47630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Rent includes trash pickup. School Districts: Sharon, Castle South High Schools. Oakwood will accept 2 pets (cats or dogs) with a combined weight up to 60 pounds with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $20 per month pet rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

