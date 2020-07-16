5259 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Rent includes trash pickup. School Districts: Sharon, Castle South High Schools. Oakwood will accept 2 pets (cats or dogs) with a combined weight up to 60 pounds with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $20 per month pet rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.