Located in a convenient Newburgh location, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level duplex offers 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, large great room and eat-in kitchen on the main level. On the lower level is a large family room with fireplace, laundry room and half bath. Each unit has a deck off of the kitchen and private fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/background check. No smoking. Pet negotiable with additional deposit and monthly fee.