3734 Tempsford Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Step into the foyer with wood laminate floor opening to the great room with 10' ceilings and a decorative fireplace. Spacious kitchen offers a corner pantry, breakfast bar, and additional space with a nook in the bay window area and separate dining room. Easy access to covered back porch to sit and relax. Master suite features a large walk in closet, tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Separate laundry room conveniently located just off the attached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.