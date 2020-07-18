All apartments in Vanderburgh County
3734 Tempsford Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

3734 Tempsford Drive

3734 Tempsford Drive · (812) 437-1612
Location

3734 Tempsford Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN 47725

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1706 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Step into the foyer with wood laminate floor opening to the great room with 10' ceilings and a decorative fireplace. Spacious kitchen offers a corner pantry, breakfast bar, and additional space with a nook in the bay window area and separate dining room. Easy access to covered back porch to sit and relax. Master suite features a large walk in closet, tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Separate laundry room conveniently located just off the attached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Tempsford Drive have any available units?
3734 Tempsford Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3734 Tempsford Drive have?
Some of 3734 Tempsford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Tempsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Tempsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Tempsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Tempsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vanderburgh County.
Does 3734 Tempsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Tempsford Drive offers parking.
Does 3734 Tempsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 Tempsford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Tempsford Drive have a pool?
No, 3734 Tempsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Tempsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3734 Tempsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Tempsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 Tempsford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Tempsford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Tempsford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
